VCU officer charged with assault & battery while on duty

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) police officer is accused of assault and battery while on duty and in uniform.

Officials say Polly Griffin was indicted on one count of assault and battery after an incident on Oct. 27. Further details of the incident have not been released.

VCU says it conducted an internal investigation, and based on potential misconduct, referred the case to the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Griffin could face a maximum of one year in jail or a $2,500 fine.

