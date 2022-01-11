Tuesday Forecast: Coldest Day of the Season So Far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay below average this week into the weekend, plus we’ve added First Alert Weather Days for Sunday/Monday for a chance of snow.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Coldest day of the season so far.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming back to normal. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 40

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and cold. then snow showers possible in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday/Monday for the potential for snow. Conflicting signs on the computer models but the pattern holds a decent accumulating snow chance.

Sunday: Cloudy and Cold with Snow Possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the 30s. (Snow Chance: 40%)

Monday: Cloudy and Cold with Snow Possible. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the 30s. (Snow Chance: 40%)

