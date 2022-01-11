Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Coldest Day of the Season So Far

Cold and dry until this weekend, when a snow chance builds for Sunday/Mondayu
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay below average this week into the weekend, plus we’ve added First Alert Weather Days for Sunday/Monday for a chance of snow.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Coldest day of the season so far.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming back to normal. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 40

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and cold. then snow showers possible in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday/Monday for the potential for snow. Conflicting signs on the computer models but the pattern holds a decent accumulating snow chance.

Sunday: Cloudy and Cold with Snow Possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the 30s. (Snow Chance: 40%)

Monday: Cloudy and Cold with Snow Possible. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the 30s. (Snow Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
Officials say one person was killed in the explosion, and it does not appear to be suspicious.
Investigation underway after deadly explosion at Mechanicsville home
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Monday, with more than 3,600 people currently...
Virginia hits new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny and cold Tuesday
7-day forecast
A chilly pattern for the week ahead
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Cold
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Cold
Sunny, Breezy and Cold
Sunny, Breezy, and Cold