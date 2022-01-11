Suspect thwarted from catalytic converter theft falls into ravine

Healthcare Pros
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A duo’s plan to steal catalytic converters in Chesterfield fell short - quite literally - after one suspect fell 30 feet into a ravine while running from police.

On Sunday night, Captain Tim Kehoe was off duty when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from under a car in the Boulders area of Midlothian. Captain Kehoe knows the tool is commonly used to steal catalytic converters due to a recent rash in the crime and called back-up.

Richmond Police report 207% jump in catalytic converter thefts

When officers arrived, two people got out from under a vehicle and ran toward the wooded area lining Chippenham Parkway. One of them got away, but the other, Robert Branch, was found after he fell to the bottom of a deep ravine.

According to police, Branch suffered some injuries during the fall, but nothing serious. He was treated at a hospital and eventually booked at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’s since been charged with tampering with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny.

Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffery Katz detailed the ordeal on Facebook. Read the full, colorful post here.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

