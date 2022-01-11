Suspect thwarted from catalytic converter theft falls into ravine
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A duo’s plan to steal catalytic converters in Chesterfield fell short - quite literally - after one suspect fell 30 feet into a ravine while running from police.
On Sunday night, Captain Tim Kehoe was off duty when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from under a car in the Boulders area of Midlothian. Captain Kehoe knows the tool is commonly used to steal catalytic converters due to a recent rash in the crime and called back-up.
When officers arrived, two people got out from under a vehicle and ran toward the wooded area lining Chippenham Parkway. One of them got away, but the other, Robert Branch, was found after he fell to the bottom of a deep ravine.
According to police, Branch suffered some injuries during the fall, but nothing serious. He was treated at a hospital and eventually booked at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’s since been charged with tampering with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny.
