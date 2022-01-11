Healthcare Pros
Suspect indicted after child abducted from Giles Co. church in 2021

The Giles County Grand Jury has indicted an Alleghany County woman with charges of abduction and felony child abuse or neglect.
(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Grand Jury has indicted an Alleghany County woman with charges of abduction and felony child abuse or neglect.

Nancy Fridley is accused of kidnapping a two-year-old boy from a church nursery last May.

According to the Giles County Commonwealth Attorney, the grand jury returned indictments Tuesday. The next court date is not yet scheduled.

