Stoney provides update on Richmond’s COVID-19 response, economic development

Stoney will provide insight into the city’s response to COVID-19 and progress the city has made...
Stoney will provide insight into the city's response to COVID-19 and progress the city has made in its economic development.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be providing updates on COVID-19 and the city’s economic development during a press conference at City Hall.

Stoney will provide insight into the city’s response to COVID-19 and progress the city has made in its economic development.

Dr. Danny Avula of the Richmond City Health Districts and city economic development officials will also be at this meeting.

