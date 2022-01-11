Healthcare Pros
The investigation is ongoing(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews and Virginia State Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred on I-95 on Tuesday morning.

Right lane and shoulder closed following incident on I-95
Right lane and shoulder closed following incident on I-95(VDOT)

Crews responded to I-95 north near the Woods Edge Road exit around 4:40 a.m closing the right lane and shoulder.

While crews were on scene, a crash occurred within the backup near the Temple Avenue exit.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

