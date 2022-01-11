Healthcare Pros
Red Cross volunteers still helping one month after deadly tornado outbreak in multiple states

By John Hood
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been one month since a deadly tornado outbreak destroyed several communities and the American Red Cross says the recovery process is far from over.

Members of the Virginia American Red Cross have been on the ground helping families pick up the pieces after tornadoes swept through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and hard-hit Kentucky.

Two Red Cross disaster relief vans made the trip down from the Commonwealth to Bowling Green, Kentucky to provide assistance in shelters set up inside school buildings in Kentucky.

Bill Brent, who was one of the volunteers, says hundreds of people displaced were relying on the Red Cross for basic necessities like food and water.

“So many suffered so much and yet their resilience was just shining through,” Brent said.

During the first week, volunteers were there, Brent says their goal was to transition as many of those people still living in shelters at the schools into something better for the holidays.

“We were successful at placing one hundred percent of the Bowling Green, Warren County residents from those congregate shelters into hotels,” Brent said. “So at least they were able to spend their holidays in a little bit brighter place.”

During the holidays, community organizations partnered up to still provide holiday meals and gifts for those impacted by the damage and to get their minds off of what happened.

Brent said holiday movies were shown inside the shelter and Outback Steakhouse provided a Christmas meal for those staying in the shelter and volunteers.

“Our goal was to create that piece of hope,” Brent said. “To give them hope for the holidays, to let them see that there was something beyond what was immediately in front of them which at that time was dark.”

Brent has come back to Virginia but says he will likely have to head back to Kentucky to help with recovery efforts

He says more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in Kentucky and 600 alone in Bowling Green.

Brent says now the recovery effort is shifting to finding more permanent homes for people who have nothing left to go back to.

“The Red Cross will continue to be a part of that which is their long term recovery because for those folks whose homes were majorly damaged or destroyed their looking at 12,18,24 months sometimes years before they’re going to have a permanent housing solution,” Brent said.

The Red Cross says as of Monday night there are still 800 people in Kentucky seeking refuge and are still in a shelter.

If you would like to help the Red Cross in its recovery efforts click here.



