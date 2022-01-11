Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for suspect involved in commercial robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect they say was involved in a commercial robbery.

On Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street for the report of a robbery.

Police say an employee at the business told them that the suspect entered the building, brought out a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man around 5′8, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, a glove on his right hand, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information that could help identify this person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
Officials say one person was killed in the explosion, and it does not appear to be suspicious.
Investigation underway after deadly explosion at Mechanicsville home
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
The investigation is ongoing
Man killed in overnight shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Tuesday, with more than 3,800 people currently...
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Virginia

Latest News

Stoney will provide insight into the city’s response to COVID-19 and progress the city has made...
Stoney provides update on Richmond’s COVID-19 response, economic development
A consortium of Swiss and French cheesemakers from the region around Gruyeres, Switzerland,...
Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers’ legal arguments
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Tuesday, with more than 3,800 people currently...
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Virginia