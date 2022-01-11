Police search for suspect involved in commercial robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect they say was involved in a commercial robbery.

On Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street for the report of a robbery.

Police say an employee at the business told them that the suspect entered the building, brought out a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man around 5′8, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, a glove on his right hand, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information that could help identify this person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

