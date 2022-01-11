One lane open following crash on I-64 in Henrico

Healthcare Pros
The center and right lanes are still closed, and drivers should continue to use alternate routes and expect delays.(WALB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The eastbound left lane is now open following a crash on I-64 in Henrico Tuesday morning.

VDOT says the crash occurred near Laburnum Avenue (mile marker 195) and there is currently a one-mile backup.

The center and right lanes are still closed, and drivers should continue to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

