One lane open following crash on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The eastbound left lane is now open following a crash on I-64 in Henrico Tuesday morning.

Update: I-64 east (#Henrico) - The eastbound left lane is now open near Laburnum Avenue (mm 195). The center and right lanes remain closed. Continue to use alternate routes and expect delays. @HenricoFire @HenricoNews @HenricoPolice — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 11, 2022

VDOT says the crash occurred near Laburnum Avenue (mile marker 195) and there is currently a one-mile backup.

The center and right lanes are still closed, and drivers should continue to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

