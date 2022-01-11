Healthcare Pros
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Officials have released the cause of an explosion at a Mechanicsville home Monday night that killed a 21-year-old.

Fire crews were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive for a reported explosion just after 5 p.m. When they arrived, Bryson Lewis, 21, of King William was found dead.

Investigators were on scene into the night. They say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a 55-gallon drum was being cut off with tools.

No one else was injured in the explosion.

“Hanover Fire-EMS extends our deepest sympathy to the family and those affected by this tragic incident,” officials said in a release.

People trying to drive through the area were initially turned away Monday night, but the road reopened a few hours later.

Hanover Fire-EMS is reminding people to use extreme caution when working with containers that contain flammable or combustible contents.

