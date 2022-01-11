News to Know for Jan. 11: Hanover home explosion; Louisa students return to school; Coldest day of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like today is going to be the coldest day of the season so far, but we will get into that in a moment. First, let’s take a look at our top headlines!

The Kids Are Back In School

After multiple days off school as residents worked to recover from last Monday’s winter storm, Louisa County students are headed back to the classroom today for the first time since late December.

After last Monday’s winter storm brought life for many to a standstill for a full week.

Superintendent Doug Straley says getting schools open is a step back toward normalcy, but he understands if people need more time.

Right now about two percent of the community is still without power and the roads are still being cleaned.

The school district says class is not mandatory for those still without power, and that your child won’t be penalized if they cant return just yet.

Hanover Home Explosion

Turning to Hanover, an investigation is underway after a home explosion leaves one person dead.

At 5:08pm, crews responded to the 6000 block of Billingswood Dr. in Mechanicsville, VA for a reported explosion. There is one fatality and it does not seem to be suspicious. Representatives from the Hanover Fire Marshal's Office are on scene and continue to investigate. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) January 10, 2022

Crews responded to Billingswood Drive, not far from Walnut Grove Road in Mechanicsville just after 5:00 p.m. yesterday.

Officials say one person was killed but the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

VCU Officer Indicted

Virginia Commonwealth University has released an update on its revised fall 2020 course schedule. (Virginia Commonwealth University)

A VCU police officer has been indicted for one count of assault and battery while on duty and in uniform.

Officials say Polly Griffin is accused in the Oct. 27 incident.

VCU says it conducted an internal investigation based on potential misconduct and referred the case to the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office right after it happened.

If convicted, Griffin could face a max of one year in jail or a $2,500 dollar fine.

State of Emergency

Governor Northam is declaring a state of emergency - just days before leaving office - as the number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases continue skyrocketing.

Northam says the goal is to help hospitals and long-term care facilities ride out this latest surge.

The governor says public health modeling from U-V-A suggests we will see a peak in hospitalizations in early February.

Northam also says he’s had several productive conversations with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin - who’s in support of the move.

At-Home Tests More Accessible?

As COVID-19 cases surge, there is an increasing demand for at-home tests.

There’s a major change in the works to make at-home covid tests more accessible.

Health insurance companies will soon be required to cover the costs.

8 tests PER person, per month, will be covered either upfront when you pay or through a claim. This goes for online kits, as well.

It all goes into effect this Saturday, the 15th, and you don’t need a prescription or office visit in order for the at-home test to be covered.

Coldest Day of the Season so Far

This is according to our very own Andrew Freiden!

Today will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low 30s.

Final Thought

“Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.” Anonymous

