Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.

The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will have to be part of research efforts to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of dementia. Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final this spring, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.

The drug has sparked controversy since its approval by the Food and Drug Administration last June, which came against the recommendation of the agency’s outside advisers.

Aduhelm’s initial launch price of $56,000 a year led to an increase of nearly $22 in Medicare’s monthly “Part B” premium for outpatient care, the largest ever in dollar terms but not percentage-wise. Medicare attributed about half of this year’s increase to contingency planning for Aduhelm.

Faced with skepticism over its medication, Biogen recently slashed the price to $28,200, but Medicare enrollees were already on the hook for the $170.10 premium. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has directed Medicare to reassess the premium increase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the explosion happened when flammable vapors caught fire while the top of a...
Officials release cause of Mechanicsville explosion that killed 21-year-old
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
The investigation is ongoing
Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Tuesday, with more than 3,800 people currently...
Over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate up to 36%

Latest News

This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
The investigation is ongoing
Police identify man killed in shooting on I-95