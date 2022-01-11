Healthcare Pros
Man killed in overnight shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield

The investigation is ongoing
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on I-95 that left one man dead Monday night.

Troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County line at 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Investigators say the shooting began near mile marker 55 as a black 2011 Ford Focus and another vehicle were traveling north on I-95.

When approaching mile marker 58 near Ruffin Mill Road, the Focus pulled off onto the right shoulder, and an unknown vehicle pulled in front of the Focus also stopping on the shoulder.

Then, a man in the unknown vehicle got out and continued shooting at the Focus. The driver and the passenger of the Ford fled on foot, and the unknown vehicle drove off.

Troopers say the individual from the unknown vehicle also fled the scene on foot and was picked up a short time later near a group of dealerships along the highway.

In the Ford Focus troopers found a man dead in the back seat. The other passenger was located nearby and was not injured.

Troopers say the location of the Ford Focus driver is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

