Investigators on scene of deadly home explosion in Mechanicsville
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following an apparent explosion in Mechanicsville Monday night.
According to a tweet, crews were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive for a reported explosion just after 5 p.m.
Officials say one person was killed, and the explosion does not appear to be suspicious.
Fire investigators remain on the scene and continue to investigate.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
