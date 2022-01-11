Investigators on scene of deadly home explosion in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following an apparent explosion in Mechanicsville Monday night.

According to a tweet, crews were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive for a reported explosion just after 5 p.m.

Officials say one person was killed, and the explosion does not appear to be suspicious.

At 5:08pm, crews responded to the 6000 block of Billingswood Dr. in Mechanicsville, VA for a reported explosion. There is one fatality and it does not seem to be suspicious. Representatives from the Hanover Fire Marshal's Office are on scene and continue to investigate. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) January 10, 2022

Fire investigators remain on the scene and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.