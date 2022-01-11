Healthcare Pros
Health insurance companies to be required to cover costs of at-home COVID-19 tests

(Cordell Wright)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 cases surge, there is an increasing demand for at-home tests.

There’s a major change in the works to make at-home covid tests more accessible.

Health insurance companies will soon be required to cover the costs.

8 tests PER person, per month, will be covered either upfront when you pay or through a claim. This goes for online kits, as well.

It all goes into effect this Saturday, the 15th, and you don’t need a prescription or office visit in order for the at-home test to be covered.

However, some are already saying that until more at-home tests are easier to find on store shelves - the move may not do much good.

Now, what about those 500 million at-home tests that the Biden administration was supposed to be distributed for free?

The White House says the first round will be arriving early next week to be shipped out.

There’s also going to be a new website and hotline set up - where people can request the tests.

