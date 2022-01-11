First Alert Weather Days: Watching a winter storm potential this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A system still well back to the west could *potentially* bring us some wintry weather by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

That’s why Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the track, precipitation type and exact timing, but we wanted to give you the First Alert that we are keeping an eye on it. It is far too early to make any sort of snow fall totals map at this point.

Potential for winter weather this weekend into the start of next week (NBC12)

What we are confident in is that cold air is locked in place in our area. As of Tuesday evening, snow chances for parts of area are also going up.

The system could bring precipitation into our area Sunday and exit Monday. A lot can and will change from now until then!

We will keep you up to date each day leading up to the weekend! Stay tuned!

