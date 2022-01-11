Crater Health District expands COVID-19 testing events

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With the demand for COVID testing increasing, the Crater Health District is expanding its efforts.

CHD says during the month of January, they will expand the number of community testing events and add antigen testing kit distribution event sites.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Call 804-862-8989 to register for a testing appointment. Walk-ups may be accommodated based on testing supplies. Appointments are highly encouraged.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to the patient

No insurance needed

The testing events will use the three-day PCR test. A rapid test option is not available.

Community testing events will be on the following days:

Wednesday, January 12

10 a.m. - noon at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, VA

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Pathways 1200 W. Washington St., Petersburg, VA

Wednesday, January 19

10 a.m. - noon at 709 West Atlantic Street, Emporia, VA

2 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 233 S County Drive, Waverly, VA

Wednesday, January 26

10 a.m. - noon at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, VA

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Pathways 1200 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA

CHD says they want you to keep the following in mind when attending the Antigen Testing Kit Distribution events:

No registration required

First come, first-served basis on test kit availability

Test kits are encouraged for those who are currently symptomatic or had exposure to someone who tested positive

Here are the dates for test kit distribution:

Tuesday, January 11

10 a.m. -11 a.m. at 1239 Colonial Trail West, Surry, VA

1 p.m. -2 p.m. at 233 S County Drive, Sussex, VA

Wednesday, January 12

1 p.m. -2 p.m. at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, VA

Friday, January 14

10 a.m. -11 a.m. at 13516 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA

1 p.m. -2 p.m. at 4951 Mt. Sinai Road, Prince George, VA

CHD says these kits are available to individuals who live in these areas.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.