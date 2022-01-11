COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Tuesday, with more than 3,800 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus - a new record peak of the pandemic. The previous record was 3,681, set on Jan. 13, 2022. That’s according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,295,420 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 11, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, 16,681 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,715 deaths, with 44 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,845 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 36.0%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,331 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 100,004 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,604,504 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 55,728 cases, 1,266 hospitalizations, 610 deaths

Henrico: 49,903 cases, 1,310 hospitalizations, 753 deaths

Richmond: 34,798 cases, 1,002 hospitalizations, 393 deaths

Hanover: 16,774 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 208 deaths

Petersburg: 6,747 cases, 206 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,940 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

