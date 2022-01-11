Colonial Heights schools go virtual due to increase in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Public Schools is switching to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to a high number of coronavirus cases and quarantines.

“All of our schools have experienced a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, staff and teachers over the past week, but especially in the last few days,” Superintendent Dr. William D. Sroufe said in a release. “There are currently many students who have COVID-19 symptoms who have been quarantined or isolated due to exposure. These positive cases and the large number of exposures have caused us to close several classrooms recently.”

This is the first time since school reopened this fall that the district has moved back to virtual learning and cites the city’s “significant increase” in new cases and a record positivity rate of 42.6 percent as the reason.

According to the district’s dashboard, there are 109 positive cases throughout schools. On top of that, more than 360 students and 30 staff members are under quarantine.

Here’s a full breakdown:

Lakeview Elementary: 21 positive cases, 87 students absent, 9 staff absent

North Elementary: 8 positive cases, 51 students absent, 4 staff absent

Tussing Elementary: 18 positive cases, 105 students absent, 7 staff absent

Colonial Heights Middle School: 26 positive cases, 135 students absent, 10 staff absent

Colonial Heights High School: 33 positive cases, 174 students absent, 22 staff absent

“Friday marks the beginning of a longer weekend, and hopefully we can put some time between the positive cases and people getting well,” the release stated. Monday is a student and staff holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Sports will also be canceled on the virtual learning days.

The district says it will provide four-day meal bundles to families on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School.

All families in the district are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Read the district’s full release here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.