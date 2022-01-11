No parking zones, street closures announced for Saturday’s Gubernatorial Inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services announced they will be closing Capitol Square all week ahead of the Gubernatorial Inauguration. In addition, numerous streets in the area will be closed on the day of the event.

The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.

Richmond Police says there will be several street closures and “No Parking” zones beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday - towing will be enforced.

All the No Parking zones & Street Closures (from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.):

Grace Street between Belvidere & N. 9th Street

N. Henry between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Monroe between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Madison between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Jefferson between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Adams between W. Main & Broad Street

N. Foushee between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 1st Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 2nd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 3rd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 4th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 5th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 6th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 7th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 8th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 10th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

N. 12th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Governor Street between E. Broad & Bank Street

N. 10th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

N. 11th Street E. Board & Capital Street

Bank Street between N. 9th & Governor Street

E. Franklin Street between 6th and 9th Street

Police say rideshare designated pick-up and drop-off will be available at the Pulse station located in the 800 block of East Broad Street and will be accessible on the north side of the street.

On Sunday, Capitol Square closed at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The Capitol will remain open.

Those with tickets to the Inauguration can access the area starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

