Augusta County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Khaleesi case

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been about four months since we first learned the name Khaleesi Cuthriell, and the investigation continues.

The three-year-old was placed in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown when her mother went to jail. On Sept. 21, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced they believe the girl died while in Royer and Brown’s care.

Royer and Brown are in custody, but investigators don’t know where the girl is.

“We’re still investigating what has happened in this case. We’re still trying to hone in on a definite area to find Khaleesi’s body,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Khaleesi would have turned four in December, and the community continues to erect memorials for her, calling for justice.

“It is a hard case when somebody this young is still missing, but we are trying to get that piece of the puzzle solved,” Smith said.

They’re working through social media accounts, as well as text messages sent between Royer and Brown to determine where to look for Khaleesi.

“We’re hoping that we’ll catch a break in this case and their attorneys will let us re-interview them and talk to them and hopefully get additional details in the future,” Smith said.

There’s a memorial for Khaleesi at the sheriff’s office, and the community is invited to look at it and leave items in Khaleesi’s memory.

