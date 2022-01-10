Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary

Glenn Youngkin Speech
Glenn Youngkin Speech
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee pandemic-related public policy.

The Youngkin transition announced Monday that John Littel has been tapped for the role.

Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees. He’s also worked in federal and state government, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

Youngkin’s cabinet picks are subject to legislative approval.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide

Latest News

The meeting will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Cannabis Oversight Commission to review legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana
The stranded passengers say they were left dealing with overflowing toilets and a lack of food.
Senators looking for better Amtrak protocol after passengers stranded
With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to...
Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee
New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges