Virginia hits new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Previous record was set on Jan. 7, 2022
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Monday, with more than 3,600 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus - a new record peak of the pandemic. The previous record was 3,300, set on Jan. 7, 2022. That’s according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Monday, with more than 3,600 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus - a new record peak of the pandemic. The previous record was 3,300, set on Jan. 7, 2022. That’s according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,278,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 10, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 15,463 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,671 deaths, with none reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,681 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 35.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,315 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 99,624 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,570,720 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 54,959 cases, 1,266 hospitalizations, 609 deaths
  • Henrico: 49,176 cases, 1,309 hospitalizations, 750 deaths
  • Richmond: 34,296 cases, 1,001 hospitalizations, 391 deaths
  • Hanover: 16,558 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 208 deaths
  • Petersburg: 6,632 cases, 206 hospitalizations, 109 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,901 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

