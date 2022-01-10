Healthcare Pros
Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events

“Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events.”
(Janay Reece)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Saturday, anyone attending an indoor Virginia Tech athletics event will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccine medical exemption or a negative result before they can enter the facility.

According to Virginia Tech, the policy was constructed “with Virginia Tech campus officials and Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 task force, as well as guidance from health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC).

Further details can be found below:

“All guests and working personnel ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a vaccine medical exemption or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event. Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events. Upon entry to an indoor venue, ONE of the following will be required:

  • An official, government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered
  • A photo or digital version of an official government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered
  • A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken
  • For guests with vaccine medical exemptions, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken
  • For Virginia Tech students, a valid Hokie Passport

Individuals who cannot provide proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions outlined above will not be allowed to enter a Tech Athletics indoor event. These changes will remain in effect until further notice.”

More, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on the Hokies Sports website.

Should you lose your card, you can obtain a copy of your vaccination record through this VDH resource.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

