Space heater sparked fire that killed pet in Petersburg, officials say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg fire officials say a family pet was killed in a fire sparked by a space heater Monday morning.

Petersburg Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Edmonds Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a fire. Crews arrived in less than 10 minutes and had the fire under control within 30 minutes of arriving.

Heavy smoke was initially seen coming from the back of the single-family home. The fire was contained, but there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Fire officials say the owners were not home when the fire started, and one family pet did not survive. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

Officials determined the fire was caused by a space heater that was left too close to a bed.

Petersburg Fire-Rescue is offering the following tips if to anyone who uses a space heater:

Never Leave a Space Heater On or Plugged-in When Unattended

Place the Space Heater in a Space that is Not Near Flammable Materials

Keep Children and Pets Away from Space Heaters

Don’t Use Extension Cords and Power Strips with Space Heaters

Check the Space Heater’s Safety Certifications

Make Sure the Space Heater Has Safety Features for Cut-off’s and Tip Overs

Place Space Heaters on a Level Surface

Don’t Hide Space Heater Cords

Get Rid of Space Heaters Running Too Hot or Without Safety Features

Regularly Inspect Your Space Heater

Petersburg Fire-Rescue reminds residents to never leave fires in fireplaces or lit candles unattended, and do not try to heat homes with stoves, ovens, or dryers.

Please check your smoke detectors to be sure they are working.

