RPS to hold meeting to review option for next school year calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During a school board meeting on Monday, Richmond Public Schools will be discussing a new school calendar that parents, teachers, and students all say is the best change for the district.

The meeting will be held in person at Martin Luther King Middle School at 6:00 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Education flagged RPS in November after the school district reported a noticeable lag IN student literacy and math rates, but over 50-percent OF EVERYONE surveyed-- chose a pre-labor day start... on August 29th.

This past year - most RPS students started after Labor Day on September 8th.

The district sent out a survey with four calendar options that would change things to year-round schooling.

‘Option D’ does NOT ADD ANY LEARNING DAYS, WITH 179... but it was the favorite anyway.

The administration said recent changes in the state’s education funding formula would hinder RPS’s ability to have a longer school year.

That said-- RPS will receive $123 million as part of the federal stimulus plan.

About $65 million will fund more reading aids, extended-day instruction, and many other projects.

Nothing is final, and it is unknown when the school board will make its final decision.

