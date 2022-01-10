Richmond gas prices fall 0.7 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall with prices dropping 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.88 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, which is a 51-cent difference GasBuddy says.

