‘Really become a citizen superhero’: Chesterfield Fire/EMS announces partnership with PulsePoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services announced a partnership with PulsePoint, a 9-1-1 integrated mobile app and community tool that empowers CPR-trained citizens to help save lives.

“Really become a citizen superhero,” said Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Sal Luciano.

Luciano said there’s two different Pulsepoint apps residents of Chesterfield County can download on their phones.

One of those apps, called PulsePoint Respond, notifies residents of the emergency calls happening in their area.

“It will keep residents and citizens informed of what’s going on in their community,” Luciano said.

Another part of this app is to connect CPR-trained residents with calls for cardiac arrests so they can lend a helping hand.

“Citizens who are trained in CPR sign up and download the app they can be notified of a cardiac arrest in a public location if they’re within a quarter of a mile,” said Luciano.

Luciano said this will save time with a goal to save more lives.

“They can be in a grocery store, a big box store, a mall, at a sporting event,” Luciano said. “They can be there within seconds to start performing that very important CPR.”

Chesterfield Fire/EMS responded to over 47,000 calls for service, including 300 cardiac arrest events this past year.

Luciano said another app, called PulsePoint AED, can also track the nearest defibrillators to use when these emergencies come up.

“They can place the location of that AED into the app, take a picture of it, send it to our fire and EMS and we’ll send someone to verify that location,” he said.

With these apps, Luciano hopes they can save more lives.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to cardiac arrests,” Luciano said. “If someone can get to a patient within a couple of minutes prior to our arrival, that CPR and AED use can really change the outcome for the patient.”

For those who want to be a lifesaver, Chesterfield Citizens can download the two PulsePoint apps: PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED.

For those interested in learning CPR, Chesterfield Fire/EMS is offering hands-only CPR and AED awareness training monthly starting in February.

These hour-long classes are free and will teach you how to perform hands-only CPR immediately after a cardiac event.

For more information, and to sign up for these classes, click here.

