Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it could still be days until all power is restored for customers

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been nearly a week since the first winter storm of the season, and thousands of Virginians are still left in the dark. Officials say it could stay that way into next week.

One of the largest hit areas was Louisa County, with more than 2,000 customers still out as of Sunday.

Over at the Louisa County Resource Council on Sunday, it was still all hands-on deck as the nonprofit has been working since last week’s snowstorm providing food and water to those in the county without power.

“The agency has operated basically around the clock 24/7 since the storm hit on Monday,” Lloyd Runnett, with the organization, said. “We will continue to operate in that mode as long as the emergency is declared in Louisa County.”

Runnett says they’ve passed out thousands of pounds of food over the last several days and will continue to do so for those who are approaching day seven without electricity.

“The longest we’ve ever done is a snowstorm about 10 to 12 years ago for about three days, so this is definitely the longest. We’re on day seven,” Dawn Knight, a resident still without power, said.

Dawn Knight says for her and her husband it feels like they’ve been camping over the last week as they’ve been lucky enough to run some appliances off of a generator in their back yard.

“We have a generator; we have that plugged up to a refrigerator and a couple of lamps,” Knight said. “We have a kerosene heater that’s also heating up half of our house.”

Knight said she and her husband have been sleeping in their living room, along with their dogs, for the last week. While they’ve been able to get some power because their home runs off well water, they’ve been having to use bottled water and get creative.

“So, we’re going down to the lake and getting buckets and filling them up, and filling up the back of the toilet so that we can flush the toilet,” Knight said.

John Hewa, the president and CEO of REC, said they are at 94 percent restoration out of the 98,000 customers who went out on Monday.

He says they have been fortunate enough to have over 1,000 crewmen on the grounds from 13 different states but that the terrain has made restoration difficult.

Hewa said their goal for this weekend was to restore all major outages reported and continue to focus more on individual cases. He says a total restoration could still take a few days into later this week.

“We have not forgotten about you, we will get to you. We’ll get to your home. We’ll get to your business. We’ll get you turned back on. Thank you for your patience, and please bear with us,” Hewa said.

If you’re in Louisa and still don’t have power, the county is keeping shelters open, so you can get warm. They’re located at Holly Grove Volunteer Fire Department and at Louisa Middle School.

Make sure to contact the Louisa County Emergency Operation Center before going at (540) 967 - 3496.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.