Police search for suspect involved in McDonald’s robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need the public’s help in solving a robbery.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Dec. 12, 2021, at the McDonalds at 5925 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

Investigators say as the victim waited at the counter to pick up his order, the suspect approached him from behind and grabbed a gun from the victim’s front pocket.

Then, the suspect ran out of the restaurant, got into a vehicle, and fled the area on Meadowdale Boulevard toward the Crystal Lake Apartments.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 5′11 with a thin build, around 20-29 years old. He had dark-colored hair with twists and highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

