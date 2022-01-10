Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for suspect involved in McDonald’s robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need the public’s help in solving a robbery.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Dec. 12, 2021, at the McDonalds at 5925 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

Investigators say as the victim waited at the counter to pick up his order, the suspect approached him from behind and grabbed a gun from the victim’s front pocket.

Then, the suspect ran out of the restaurant, got into a vehicle, and fled the area on Meadowdale Boulevard toward the Crystal Lake Apartments.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 5′11 with a thin build, around 20-29 years old. He had dark-colored hair with twists and highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide
Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's...
Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge
The state of Virginia hit another grim milestone Monday, with more than 3,600 people currently...
Virginia hits new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Best buys of January 2022
Best buys of January 2022
Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced the partnership with PulsePoint on Monday
Chesterfield Fire/EMS announces partnership with 9-1-1 integrated mobile app PulsePoint