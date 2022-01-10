News to Know for Jan. 10: Bus route changes; Louisa power outages; Breezy, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Monday! Let’s kick off the week by taking a look at our top headlines!

Buses Out of Service

Hanover Schools will open back up Monday after being closed all week due to last week’s winter storm - but families could see some issues with bus routes.

The school district says while conditions have improved enough for schools to reopen, there are a few areas in the western part of the county still unsafe for bus travel.

This means parents in the impacted areas are asked to bring their children to school. If you can’t the district says your child will receive an excused absence for the day.

Click here to see the full list of impacted routes.

Concerns in Hopewell Too

Meanwhile, the Hopewell School District is also dealing with a bus driver shortage as students return today.

Parents should be aware of some changes and delays to a few routes.

To see a list of those routes, click here.

Also, parents should watch out for any updates on social media.

Louisa County Outages Update

It’s been a week since our first winter storm of the season and thousands of Virginians are still left in the dark. Louisa County is one of the hardest-hit areas with more than 1,900 homes still offline.

The county is keeping shelters open if you still don’t have power.

They are located at the Holly Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Louisa Middle School.

Pets are welcome - just make sure you contact the Louisa County Emergency Operations Center before going.

That number is 540-967-3496.

Need to Recharge?

In Goochland County, anyone without power can also get help.

The YMCA on Dickinson Road will open at 5:00 a.m. on Monday for anyone who needs a shower or to charge electronic devices.

They will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

The county says you can also go to your nearest fire station to get warm or charge any electronic devices.

RPS Meeting

During a school board meeting on Monday, Richmond Public Schools will be discussing a new school calendar that parents, teachers, and students all say is the best change for the district.

The meeting will be held in person at Martin Luther King Middle School at 6:00 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Education flagged RPS in November after the school district reported a noticeable lag IN student literacy and math rates, but over 50-percent OF EVERYONE surveyed-- chose a pre-labor day start... on August 29th.

This past year - most RPS students started after Labor Day on September 8th.

RIP Danny Tanner

Bob Saget, the actor and comedian known to millions as “America’s dad” has died.

The Orange County Sheriff says he was found dead in his hotel room in the Orlando area Sunday.

Authorities say they saw no signs of foul play or drug use.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.”

Saget was 65-years-old.

Breezy & Cold

Looks like temperatures will get colder as we head into the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.

Final Thought

“You’re not always gonna get your own way. And while you’re spending all this time being sad about missing out on one thing, you’re missing out on a lot of other fun things.” - Danny Tanner

