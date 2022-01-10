Monday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Cold
A Chilly pattern for the week ahead
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn colder again to start the work week, chance of snow creeps into the Saturday/Sunday Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late in the day or at night. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Snow Chance: 40%)
Sunday: Snow possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.