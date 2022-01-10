Monday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn colder again to start the work week, chance of snow creeps into the Saturday/Sunday Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late in the day or at night. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Snow Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Snow possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

