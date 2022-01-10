Missing woman reported out of Hillsville
Contact 276-728-2251 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 with helpful information regarding the report.
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hillsville Police Department is asking for help locating London Michelle Edwards who was last seen in the Hillsville vicinity on January 2.
She is 41 years old.
