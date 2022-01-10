Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to Byron Street and Bolling Road for the report of shots fired just after 11:00 p.m.

Once on scene, police located Jamaal Bright, 36, of Henrico inside an SUV with apparent gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

