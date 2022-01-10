Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified

The investigation is ongoing
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to Byron Street and Bolling Road for the report of shots fired just after 11:00 p.m.

Once on scene, police located Jamaal Bright, 36, of Henrico inside an SUV with apparent gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide
Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

Latest News

The meeting will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Cannabis Oversight Commission to review legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 5.7 cents per gallon lower...
Richmond gas prices fall 0.7 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy
The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Triangle Plaza on East Main Street.
Louisa community offering free hot meals to “Snow Heroes” following winter storm
The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration...
Capitol Square closed all week ahead of Gubernatorial Inauguration