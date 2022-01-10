Louisa County schools to reopen after winter storm

Healthcare Pros
Lousia County schools will reopen Tuesday even as some families remain without power following last Monday’s winter storm.(Louisa County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County schools will reopen Tuesday even as some families remain without power following last Monday’s winter storm.

At one point, 97 percent of the county was in the dark, and now - a week later - more than a thousand homes are still unable to turn the lights on.

The school district says while they plan to head back to the classroom Tuesday, it is not mandatory for those without power.

“Your child will not be penalized if they can’t return just yet,” read a Facebook post on the district’s page.

The post also announced that Wednesday, Jan. 12 will be a regular school day, after previously being scheduled as an Asynchronous Learning Day.

For more on the district’s return to school plan, click here to read Monday’s update from Superintendent Doug Straley.

