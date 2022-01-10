Healthcare Pros
Louisa community offering free hot meals to “Snow Heroes” following winter storm

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Triangle Plaza on East Main Street.(Rappahannock Electric Cooperative)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa community is giving back to its “Snow Heroes” who are still helping residents clean up in the aftermath of the winter storm Friday.

There are drive-through hot meals for anyone who helped the community get back on its feet - including power company workers, snowplow operators, and public safety personnel.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Triangle Plaza on East Main Street.

