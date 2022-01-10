LIVE: Gov. Northam gives update on Virginia’s response to COVID-19 surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam will give what could be his final update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response.

In Northam’s final days in office - the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge of new COVID infections across the state.

The Emergency Support Team will also provide updates on the Commonwealth’s response to the new surge.

