LIVE: Gov. Northam gives update on Virginia’s response to COVID-19 surge

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference providing an update on the Commonwealth's response to the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam will give what could be his final update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response.

In Northam’s final days in office - the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge of new COVID infections across the state.

The Emergency Support Team will also provide updates on the Commonwealth’s response to the new surge.

