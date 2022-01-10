‘It means a lot to us’: 'Snow Hero Lunch' honors workers on frontlines of winter storm recovery

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than a week after Winter Storm Frida moved through Central Virginia, crews are continuing their efforts to restore power and clear roads, but their work isn’t going unnoticed.

On Tuesday morning, the Point Church organized a “Snow Heroes Lunch” to honor these frontline workers and their work around last Monday’s historic winter storm.

Volunteers set up a drive-through at a Louisa shopping center to distribute 1,000 hot meals to first responders. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“From emergency services, law enforcement, the utility workers, the snow plowing people,” said Tracy Hale Clark, executive director of the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce. “There’s just an amazing outpouring of support.

An assembly line of volunteers operated the drive-through station set up in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza shopping center in Louisa County to prepare 1,000 hot meals for these essential workers.

For three hours, volunteers cooked hamburgers on a grill and put together meal trays of green beans, baked beans, and potato salad to hand out to first responders in the field and in their cars at the drive-through.

Chris Martin, who works with VDOT, was one of the dozens who came to pick up one of these meals.

“It feels good to know the community cares and appreciates what we’re doing,” Martin said. “We work really hard to help the citizens here and we all live in this community so it means a lot to us.”

The Point Church organized this lunch with help from volunteers in the community.

“Our church rallies behind every need, every need that we possibly can,” said Nick Stever, pastor of the Point Church’s Louisa campus. “We recognize the people that just give hours and hours at a time working overtime away from their families, being out in the cold themselves.”

For Clark, this event represents the spirit of Louisa County.

“We come together as a community to help each other, neighbor to neighbor, business to business, service industry,” she said. “There’s been an outpouring to support all the people in the trenches dealing with this disaster.”

Throughout the past week, Clark said this support has been in the form of meals for those first responders and volunteers helping utility workers clean their clothes.

“We got a call that utility workers from out of state needed clean clothes. They’ve been here almost a week with no way to clean their clothes,” Clark said. “We rallied some volunteers and some businesses, who were able to wash clothes.”

For Stever, volunteers have been showing up to support this effort to give back to these essential workers.

“A lot of people are just showing up saying, ‘Hey, how can I be a part of this?’” said Stever.

For Martin, this hot meal represents a token of appreciation for the work done to help the community recover and move forward.

“We’re just doing everything we can to keep Virginia moving,” said Martin.

Stever said the Point Church is on standby, ready to help the community with their needs throughout the week and year.

