Hanover Schools reopen following winter storm, some bus routes impacted

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Schools will reopen Monday after shutting down for a week because of the winter storm. However, the district warns families may face some issues with bus routes.

School leaders say there are a few areas in the western part of the county still unsafe for bus travel. This means parents in the impacted areas are asked to bring their children to school.

If you can’t, the district says your child will receive an excused absence for the day.

The school district says they are also dealing with a bus driver shortage - which could cause delays in pickups and dropoffs starting Monday.

Hanover Schools did not specify which routes might be impacted but did say it would let families know as soon as possible.

To see the full list of impacted routes, click here.

