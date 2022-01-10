Gov. Northam issues state of emergency following recent COVID-19 surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.

Northam says this 30-day state of emergency is to help hospitals and long-term care facilities deal with capacity and staffing issues due to COVID-19 and flu spread.

The announcement comes after the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians called on the doctor to declare a state of emergency due to the overwhelming number of patients being admitted to emergency departments.

“We thank Governor Northam and his team for this critical action, which should provide necessary relief to emergency departments and hospitals statewide,” the VACEP said on Monday afternoon. “The declaration highlights the important role ERs play as a safety net for all people every day. We also encourage Virginians to use one of the many new community testing sites statewide if you are in need of a COVID-19 test, as emergency departments only have a limited supply and test only high-risk, symptomatic patients.”

Under Northam’s emergency order it would allow the following:

Expand the number of available hospital beds

Increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes

Allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia

Authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement

Increases provider-to-patient ratios

Provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients

Allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Northam said. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”

In the press conference, Northam also said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has been informed.

In Northam’s final days in office - the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge of new COVID infections across the state.

