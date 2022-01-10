Healthcare Pros
Goochland County providing resources to those still without power

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is providing help to those still without power.

The YMCA on Dickinson Road will open at 5:00 a.m. on Monday for anyone who needs a shower or to charge electronic devices.

They will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

You can also go to your nearest fire station to get warm and charge any electronic devices.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

