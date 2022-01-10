Chesterfield Fire/EMS announces partnership with 9-1-1 integrated mobile app PulsePoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services announced a partnership with PulsePoint.

PulsePoint is a 9-1-1 integrated mobile app and community tool that empowers CPR-trained citizens to help save lives.

Chesterfield Fire/EMS responded to over 47,000 calls for service, including 300 cardiac arrest events this past year.

For those who want to be a lifesaver, Chesterfield Citizens can download the two PulsePoint apps: PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED.

Sal Luciano, the Chief Deputy Fire Marshal spoke about the impact of this partnership.

“PulsePoint gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area, and perform potentially lifesaving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene,” Luciano said.

For those interested in learning CPR, Chesterfield Fire/EMS is offering hands-only CPR and AED awareness training monthly starting in February.

These hour-long classes are free and will teach you how to perform hands-only CPR immediately after a cardiac event.

For more information, and to sign up for these classes, click here.

