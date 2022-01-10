Healthcare Pros
Capitol Square closed all week ahead of Gubernatorial Inauguration

The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services announced they will be closing Capitol Square all week ahead of the Gubernatorial Inauguration.

The area will be closed from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15 in order to prepare for the Inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.

On Sunday, Capitol Square closed at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The Capitol will remain open.

Those with tickets to the Inauguration can access the area starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

For more information, click here.

