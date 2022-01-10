Cannabis Oversight Commission to review legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VA Cannabis Oversight Commission will meet on Monday to review recommendations for the legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana.
The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and will be live-streamed.
