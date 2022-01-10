Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cannabis Oversight Commission to review legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana

The meeting will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
The meeting will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m.(WIS)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VA Cannabis Oversight Commission will meet on Monday to review recommendations for the legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana.

The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and will be live-streamed.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man killed in Henrico overnight shooting identified
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide
Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

Latest News

The stranded passengers say they were left dealing with overflowing toilets and a lack of food.
Senators looking for better Amtrak protocol after passengers stranded
With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to...
Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee
New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges
Glenn Youngkin Speech
Youngkin announces labor secretary pick, promising VEC fix