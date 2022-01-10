Cannabis Oversight Commission to review legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VA Cannabis Oversight Commission will meet on Monday to review recommendations for the legalization of retail recreational sales of marijuana.

The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and will be live-streamed.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.