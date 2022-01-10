Healthcare Pros
Best buys of January 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are plenty of January sales worth watching in 2022.

While this may not be the time to buy a gym membership, June is actually the best time to do that price-wise, this is the time to lookover the sales on home fitness equipment.

You’ll notice 20% off select products at stores like Amazon or Target-- but there is still a chance for a few deeper discounts at sporting goods stores.

January is also the best time of year to buy bedding. This is in large part is because of retailers offering what’s known as white sales... which can feature as much as 70% or 80% off.

Also-- watch the clothing racks because retailers will start to clear out the winter clothes. And of course-- early January is the time to stock up on Christmas decorations for next year. You’ll find 75% off or more.

