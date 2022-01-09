Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rocky Mount family of eight displaced following house fire

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - You can still smell the charred remains from a Friday night house fire on Hollyfield Circle in Rocky Mount. The family of eight that lived there faces a challenging road.

“We lost absolutely everything. We walked away with just the clothes on our back. Two of my boys walked out with no shoes; one of my sons wasn’t even really dressed. We lost it all,” said Nakisha Ramsey.

Ramsey has five boys and a girl, ranging from 11 to 20 years old. She has raised all six in the home. Ramsey’s seven-month-old granddaughter was also living with them.

“We’ve lost our memories; we’ve lost everything that we’ve cherished. We feel displaced and lost.”

A home that only now exists in memories. The situation unfolded inside 18-year-old Rayquan Ramsey’s room.

“I hear firecrackers go off in my corner and I knew that wasn’t right. I keep on having the same picture of the fire starting.”

While support from the Red Cross and local churches has helped, they are desperately searching for a place to rent as they know their hotel days are limited.

“We have faith that this is going to have a great outcome even though we lost it all. But if anybody can help us, reach out to us, if you know a place that is rentable, please let us know.”

WDBJ7 reached out to Franklin County Public Safety to learn more about the fire investigation, but did not hear back.

The Ramseys have setup a GoFundMe account you can find here. Nakisha Ramsey can be reached at (540)-493-1572.

Physical donations can be taken to 190 Bland Street in Rocky Mount. You can find each child’s name and size for clothing items below:

Lashea

  • Women’s Large T-Shirt
  • Sweatpants Medium/Large
  • Shoe Size 9

Rayquan

  • Men’s Medium Pants
  • Men’s Large Shirt
  • Shoe Size 11

Nyaleei

  • Men’s Medium Pants
  • Men’s Large Shirt
  • Shoe Size 11

Devion

  • Men’s X-Large Shirt
  • Men’s Large Pants
  • Shoe Size 13

Nathaniel

  • Men’s Medium Shirt
  • Men’s Small Pants
  • Shoe Size 9.5

Nene

  • Men’s Medium Shirt
  • Men’s Medium Pants
  • Shoe Size 8

Analia

  • 6-12 month baby clothes

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips...
One person killed during overnight shooting in Henrico
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide
Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

Latest News

Best buys of January 2022
Best buys of January 2022
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 5.7 cents per gallon lower...
Richmond gas prices fall 0.7 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy
RPS will host a school board meeting to review an option for next year's school calendar.
News to Know for Jan. 10: Bus route changes; Louisa power outages; Breezy, cold
Rocky Mount Fire Displaces Family
Rocky Mount Fire Displaces Family
The meeting will be in person at Martin Luther King Middle School at 6:00 p.m.
RPS to hold meeting to review option for next school year calendar