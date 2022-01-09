One person killed during overnight shooting in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting claiming the life of one man.

The shooting happened on Byron street, Saturday night around 11.

Henrico police says it’s officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Once police arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact police or crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

