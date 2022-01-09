One person killed during overnight shooting in Henrico
Police are now investigating.
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting claiming the life of one man.
The shooting happened on Byron street, Saturday night around 11.
Henrico police says it’s officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired.
Once police arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
If you know anything about this shooting, contact police or crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
