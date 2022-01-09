Healthcare Pros
One person killed during overnight shooting in Henrico

Police are now investigating.
If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting claiming the life of one man.

The shooting happened on Byron street, Saturday night around 11.

Henrico police says it’s officers responded to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Once police arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact police or crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

