Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide

Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now in custody, being held without bond after a likely domestic-related homicide on Saturday night.

According to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, on January 8 at approximately 10:15p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Shannon Hill Road for a reported gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Berdie Lee Tyler Jr., 54 of Columbia, Virginia, was taken into custody. He has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. Tyler is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.

In a Facebook post, GCSO said investigators were able to determine the homicide was likely the result of a domestic disturbance. This is an on-going investigation, and GCSO says more information will be released when it becomes available.

Posted by Goochland County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 9, 2022

