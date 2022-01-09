Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now in custody, being held without bond after a likely domestic-related homicide on Saturday night.

According to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, on January 8 at approximately 10:15p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Shannon Hill Road for a reported gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Berdie Lee Tyler Jr., 54 of Columbia, Virginia, was taken into custody. He has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. Tyler is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.

In a Facebook post, GCSO said investigators were able to determine the homicide was likely the result of a domestic disturbance. This is an on-going investigation, and GCSO says more information will be released when it becomes available.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VIRGINIA - On Saturday January 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15p.m., the Goochland County Sheriff’s... Posted by Goochland County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.