Forecast: Milder Sunday, afternoon showers likely

By Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Milder temperatures today with rain likely in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly late in the day and evening. Up to 1/2″ rain total possible. Highs in the low 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 90%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, turning mostly sunny and chilly. A quick flurry or snow shower possible in the afternoon. No accumulation expected but watch for briefly reduced visibility. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Snow Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

