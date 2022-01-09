Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CACF distributes almost $20K to four nonprofits

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Prana fund through the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is giving out nearly $20,000 to four nonprofits.

The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont, Living Earth School, Second Street Gallery, and Wildrock are all on the receiving end of the funds.

Ethan Tate with the CACFF says these grants provide students access to the arts and the environment.

“This grant program really exists at the intersection of the arts, the environment, and children in Charlottesville and Albemarle who don’t typically have opportunities to experience the arts and the environment,” Tate said.

With these grants, all four nonprofits will be able to provide children with educational opportunities.

The Prana Fund grant program has been around since 2004 has now awarded nearly 60 grants totaling $489,000.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips...
One person killed during overnight shooting in Henrico
Crews continued to put out hot spots through Saturday afternoon.
Early morning house fire leaves one person dead
Berdie Lee Tyler Jr. is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in domestic-related homicide
Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

Latest News

Best buys of January 2022
Best buys of January 2022
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 5.7 cents per gallon lower...
Richmond gas prices fall 0.7 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy
RPS will host a school board meeting to review an option for next year's school calendar.
News to Know for Jan. 10: Bus route changes; Louisa power outages; Breezy, cold
Rocky Mount Fire Displaces Family
Rocky Mount Fire Displaces Family
The meeting will be in person at Martin Luther King Middle School at 6:00 p.m.
RPS to hold meeting to review option for next school year calendar